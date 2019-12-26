Home

Stephen E. Carpenter

Stephen E. Carpenter Obituary
SIXTH ANNIVERSARY STEPHEN E. CARPENTER Six years ago today, our family lost its rudder. Recently one of our grandchildren wrote about what an Ofrenda for her Pop-Pop would containa bagel because it was his favorite food which he shared with her each morning; hydrangea's, which were his favorite flower; his Fez and Sword because he was a Shriner; a light house figurine, because he loved lighthouses; a pumpkin scented candle, because it was his favorite scent. Reagan was five years old when her Pop-Pop died but she has all these memories of him and says she misses him every day, as do we all - you are forever loved. EILEEN, CHILDREN AND GRANDCHILDREN.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 26, 2019
