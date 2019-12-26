|
SIXTH ANNIVERSARY STEPHEN E. CARPENTER Six years ago today, our family lost its rudder. Recently one of our grandchildren wrote about what an Ofrenda for her Pop-Pop would containa bagel because it was his favorite food which he shared with her each morning; hydrangea's, which were his favorite flower; his Fez and Sword because he was a Shriner; a light house figurine, because he loved lighthouses; a pumpkin scented candle, because it was his favorite scent. Reagan was five years old when her Pop-Pop died but she has all these memories of him and says she misses him every day, as do we all - you are forever loved. EILEEN, CHILDREN AND GRANDCHILDREN.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 26, 2019