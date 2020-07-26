Or Copy this URL to Share

Emidy, Jr., Stephen E.

Stephen Edward Emidy, Jr., 78, passed away, July 13, 2020. Devoted husband of Mary (Mattimoe) Emidy

Stephen is survived by his daughters, Christine Avelar, Jennifer Emidy, his grandchildren, Myles, Melaina, Celia, Lauren, Marcus, and a sister, Joanne Greenlee. He was predeceased by his brother, John Emidy.

Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, July 30, at 10 am in St. Paul Church, 30 Warwick Avenue, Cranston. Burial will be private. For full obituary please see: www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store