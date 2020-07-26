1/1
Stephen E. Emidy Jr.

Emidy, Jr., Stephen E.
Stephen Edward Emidy, Jr., 78, passed away, July 13, 2020. Devoted husband of Mary (Mattimoe) Emidy
Stephen is survived by his daughters, Christine Avelar, Jennifer Emidy, his grandchildren, Myles, Melaina, Celia, Lauren, Marcus, and a sister, Joanne Greenlee. He was predeceased by his brother, John Emidy.
Mass of Christian Burial on Thursday, July 30, at 10 am in St. Paul Church, 30 Warwick Avenue, Cranston. Burial will be private. For full obituary please see: www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
30
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Paul Church
Funeral services provided by
Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home
331 Smith Street
Providence, RI 02908
(401) 272-3100
