DiMAIO, STEPHEN F.
76, of Cranston passed away suddenly on January 28, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late G. James DiMaio and Winifred (Jennings) DiMaio. He was the beloved husband of his high school sweetheart, Nancy Stevens DiMaio, for 53 years. In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Darcy R. Mollo of Warwick and Stephen M. DiMaio and his wife Genile of Pembroke, MA. He is also survived by his sisters Joan Hurley and Gail McCormick and his brother, Christopher DiMaio. Stephen was also very proud of his five grandchildren: David and Julanna Mollo and Stephen, Benjamin and Meg DiMaio. Stephen attended Hope High School and American International College and earned a Psychology degree. Early on he worked for the family business, Dairy Test Ice Cream and DiMaio Oil. Then, he and Nancy opened their own restaurant. For the last 27 years, Stephen has been very proud to serve as a state health inspector. He worked at the job he loved up until the day before he passed. Stephen's passion was his dogs. For many years he bred and showed Akita dogs. There have been numerous dogs in Stephen's past, but the ones at home now, Molly and Bruno, will miss him dearly. His funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 1st, at 11 a.m. in "WOODLAWN" Funeral Home, 600 Pontiac Avenue, Cranston. Burial will follow is St. Ann Cemetery. Stephen's VISITATION will be held Friday, January 31st, 4 p.m. to 7 p.m in Woodlawn Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a contribution to the Providence Animal Rescue League, 34 Elbow Street, Providence, RI 02903. Please share memories at www.WoodlawnGattone.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 30, 2020