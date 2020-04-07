|
Kavanagh, Jr., Stephen H.
Stephen H. Kavanagh, Jr. of Cranston, Wakefield, and Ft. Myers, FL, died peacefully on April 5, 2020. He was 71.
Steve was born in June of 1948 to Stephen H. Kavanagh and Julia Carolyn (Goulding) Kavanagh. He was married to his high school sweetheart, Karen (Ekelund) Kavanagh for 50 years. They have two children: Chad Kavanagh and his wife Nikki of East Greenwich and Christine Cannon and her husband Jon of Charlestown, RI.
Steve is remembered lovingly as Boppie to his pride and joy, his grandchildren: Stephen and Elizabeth Cannon; and Madison, Alexa and Andrew Kavanagh.
He was the oldest of seven, raised in the Edgewood section of Cranston. His siblings, Dennis, Julie, Andrew, Erin McGovern, Terrence, and Constance McCarthy will sorely miss their big brother.
He is also survived by forty first cousins with whom he shared love and laughter throughout his life.
Steve graduated from Cranston High School East in 1966 and attended The University of Nebraska at Kearney. He was honorably discharged from the RI Army National Guard, where he served in the 43rd MP Brigade for six years. He retired from Verizon after 33 years as a journeyman cable splicer.
As a volunteer for Telephone Pioneers/RI Basketball, Steve loved the perseverance and success of their athletes. Memorial contributions may be made to: RI, Attn: Memorial/Recognition Gift, 370 George Washington Highway, Smithfield, RI 02917. Services for Steve will be held in Rhode Island at a later date.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 7, 2020