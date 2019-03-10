Home

William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
Stephen Wild
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
Service
Thursday, Mar. 14, 2019
10:00 AM
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
Stephen H. Wild Obituary
WILD, Stephen H.
54, of Uxbridge, MA, formerly of Pawtucket, passed away on Friday, March 8, 2019. Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of Harry and Phyllis (Saulino) Wild of Pawtucket.
Stephen was a graduate of Tolman High School in Pawtucket, where he was a member of both the track & field, and football teams. He completed his undergraduate studies at the University of Vermont and went on to earn his master's degree in Computer Science from Seattle University. Stephen was a talented piano player and enjoyed following local sports. Upon graduating, he worked for Oracle Corporation and more recently at CVS in Woonsocket until his retirement.
Besides his loving parents, he leaves, two beloved sons, Austin and Nathan Wild both of Centerville Village in Barnstable, MA
Services will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. at WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket. Interment will follow at Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. VISITATION will be Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to Autism Speaks, 1 East 33rd St., 4th Floor, New York, NY 10016 will be appreciated. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019
