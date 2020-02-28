|
DeBlois, Stephen "Steve" J.
Dateline: Malta, NY
It is with deep sadness that we announce the unexpected passing of Stephen "Steve" DeBlois, on February 25th, at the age of 60.
A longtime resident of Narragansett, Rhode Island, Steve resided in Ballston Spa, NY with his beloved wife, Diane Healey, for the last 9 years. They enjoyed spending time at the Saratoga Race Track, golfing, driving and hiking through the mountains of upstate New York and Vermont.
Steve was most proud of his four children, Kara, Brendan, Jessica and Derek who will carry his legacy forward. He is predeceased by his mother, Constance DeBlois and sister, Carol-Ann. He is survived by his father, Robert DeBlois, his siblings, Deborah and Mark Kellett, Robert and Jackie DeBlois and Rosemary and John Crean. He leaves behind his nieces and nephews - Katie, Kirk, Beau, Kyle, Abby, Laura, Karl Jr. and Yana. He will also be missed by his colleagues and friends who enjoyed his humor, stories and antics over the years.
Steve was a family man. He enjoyed spending time with his wife and children. In earlier years, he was always seen coaching or spectating at his children's many sporting events. He brought his family on fun vacations, boating trips, white water rafting adventures, and spent time skiing in Okemo. He continued his love of sports through recent ski trips, hiking, and also enjoyed spending time on the golf course.
Steve attended the Hotchkiss School where he was a star athlete - captaining his football, hockey and lacrosse teams. He later attended Brown University where he continued to excel in hockey. Steve was the Vice President of DeBlois Oil Company for many years. Most recently, he had been working as a Senior Territory Sales Manager for Citgo Petroleum in the Upstate New York region.
Steve passed along his competitive nature, determination, work ethic and unique sense of humor to his children. He encouraged his children to work hard, treat people with respect, and reach their highest potential. Last summer, he celebrated his 60th birthday on Lake George, surrounded by his family, telling stories from, and celebrating his life. He will be greatly missed by all who were blessed to know and love him.
Relatives and friends are invited and may call on Saturday February 29, 2020 2:00-5:00pm at Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, 21 Midline Road, Ballston Lake.
A Memorial Service will be held on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 at 1:00pm at Avery Storti Funeral Home, 88 Colombia Street, Wakefield, RI. All are invited to call 11:00am-1:00pm prior to the service.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 28, 2020