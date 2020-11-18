STARGER, STEPHEN J. "STEVE"
of Warwick, RI and Willimantic, CT, died Friday November 13 at age 79. He leaves behind his wife of 25 years, Polly T Barey of Warwick, R.I., stepdaughters, Emily B. Barey of Middleton, WI, and Ashley A. Barey of Newport, RI. Funeral arrangements are pending due to COVID, a celebration of life is planned for fall 2021. Memorial donations may be made to Planned Parenthood of Southern New England and Sweet Relief Musicians Fund and in the name of Melvyn D. Starger to the Camp Cuhega Scholarship Fund at the Waterford (CT) County School. Full obituary can be found at monahandrabblesherman.com