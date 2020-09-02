McCrave, Stephen L.

56, formerly of Narragansett passed away at home on August 17, 2020 in St. Petersburg, FL. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Theresa R. (Jean) and Gilbert B. McCrave Sr.

Steve grew up in North Providence and moved to Narragansett after high school. He relocated to St. Petersburg in 2015. He was employed at URI for several years and later worked as a licensed contractor.

He is survived by his children Samantha and Brandon, a grandchild and his siblings, Gilbert Jr, Barbara, Joseph, Jean McCrave Baxter and Karen Potkul. He is also survived by his step-daughters Nicole and Tiffany.

Funeral services will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store