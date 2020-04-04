|
|
ALBERT, STEPHEN M.
65, of Cranston, Rhode Island passed away peacefully at his home on Monday, March 30th, surrounded by his family and loved ones.He was the husband of Nancy (D'Ambruoso) Albert. Besides his wife he is survived by his daughters Renee Guadagno, Victoria Lindia, and son Pedro. He is survived by his granddaughter Olivia Guadagno, and grandsons Parker and Lucas Lindia. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Heather Abbott Foundation. For full obituary and condolences please visit www.WoodlawnGattone.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 4, 2020