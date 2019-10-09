|
KUTCHER, Stephen Mahoney
passed away suddenly on Friday, October 4, 2019 at his residence.
Stephen was a loving person with a great hearty laugh and an infectious giggle. He would give the shirt off his back to anyone who needed it.
A history buff; Stephen was well versed in US military accounts and activities. As a 2007 graduate of Wayland High School, Stephen was awarded the Historian Award. Cars were truly his greatest passion. He spent years taking his many BMWs apart and putting them back together. He loved his job as a retail associate at the Exchange at Hanscom Air Force Base in Bedford, MA. Customer service was one of his greatest strengths and he prided himself on knowing all the customers names. He came home every day with accolades for his co-workers and bosses. This hugely supportive environment was one in which Steve thrived for over eight years (25 years of his life!).
Stephen leaves behind his loving family of Betsy and Meghan Connolly, Liz and William Kutcher and many aunts, uncles, cousins and his grandparents Ron Connolly and the late Marie Connolly and Priscilla Kutcher and the late Theodore J. Kutcher.
Stephen's family and friends will remember him for his love and attention and his positive attitude towards life.
Memorial visitations will be held on Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 2:00 to 4:00 pm at the John C. Bryant Funeral Home, 56 Pemberton Road (off Rte. 30), Wayland.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 9, 2019