Smith, Stephen P. Sr.,
93, passed away peacefully in his home on March 4, 2019 with his family by his side. He was the devoted husband of Catherine (Riley) Smith for 60 years.
Born in Providence, on May 9, 1925, he was a son of the late Francis and Mary (Mowry) Smith.
Stephen attended La Salle Academy, then went on to serve his country honorably during World War II in the United States Navy. He later went to work for the Cumberland Farms Store in the Eden Park section of Cranston where he was the store manager for 20 years. He worked alongside his wife and sons, and truly loved his profession.
A man of many interests, he was a 30 year member of Immaculate Conception Mens Guild, participating in many social and charitable events. In his spare time he enjoyed reading, in particular about history, and listening to music. He was passionate about physical fitness, spending hours in the gym. He was an avid runner for over 40 years, completing the Ocean State Marathon in four hours at the age of 62.
Along with his wife, they shared a wonderful 28 year retirement, having a beach house, being Florida snowbirds, and extensively traveling.
Besides his wife he is survived by his sons, Stephen, Jr., and his wife Cheryl, Brian and his wife Karen, of Cranston, and Allen of Somerset. He was predeceased by his son, Kevin. He also leaves seven grandchildren, a great granddaughter, and a great grandson on the way. He was predeceased by a grandson, and was the brother of the late Agnes Wyatt, and Francis Smith. He also leaves his dear and devoted morning caregiver, Roserli.
Steven's funeral will be held on Friday, at 8:45 am from the Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home, 142 Centerville Road (Rte. 117) Warwick. Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in Immaculate Conception Church, 237 Garden Hills Drive. Burial will follow in Saint Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours Thursday from 4 to 7 pm.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Immaculate Conception Church, 237 Garden Hills Drive, Cranston, RI 02920, or Hope Hospice and Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904 in his memory would be appreciated.
www.boyleandsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 6, 2019