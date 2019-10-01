|
|
GARDELLA, STEPHEN PAUL
of Weston, Florida was born August 1st 1964 to Felicia Ann Gardella and Stephen F. Gardella. He passed away September 21, 2019 alongside his loving partner Diana Mowatt.
He attended Cumberland High School in Rhode Island and continued his education at the U.S. Naval Academy and later completed his studies at the University of Rhode Island with a degree in Electronic Computer Engineering.
He was commercial airline pilot for New England Airlines, US Air, TWA and for the last 16 years a Captain for Jet Blue Airlines.
His interests included hockey, mechanics and he was an avid Patriots and Bruins fan.
One of his hobbies included design and building motorcycles including a trike bike that was featured in a motorcycle enthusiast magazine.
Although Stephen was fiercely independent and a free spirit, he was always willing to lend a helping hand. Time with him was spent with his jokes and laughter. He had a unique ability to lift your spirits with his intellect and humor. "Handsome Captain Extraordinaire," he was someone you always wanted to be with, dependable, and a loving and dedicated partner to his true love Diana.
Everybody who knew him loved him. He has left a lasting impression and will be missed by everyone he has touched. He has joined his father in heaven and on earth where they will be by side by side forever and ever.
Stephen is survived by his mother, Felicia Gardella, his sister Patricia Gardella Tobel and her fiancé David Giorgi, his brother Mark Gardella and wife Alyssa. He is also survived by his niece Kiersten Gardella and nephew Alec Gardella, and Alex Mowatt, son of his beloved partner Diana.
His funeral service will be held in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston on Thursday at 11:00 am. Interment will follow in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS will be held on Wednesday from 4:00 – 8:00 pm.
In lieu of flowers please make a donation to: Fort Lauderdale FOP- Lodge 31, 735 NE 3rd Avenue, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304. Visit NardolilloFH.com or Fredhunters.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 1, 2019