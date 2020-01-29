|
HATHAWAY, SR., STEPHEN R.
age 60, of Murray Street, Providence, passed away unexpectedly in Kent County Hospital on January 26, 2020. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Julia Ann and George Clinton Hathaway and former husband of Melissa Hathaway and the late Karen Saritelli Hathaway.
Stephen was employed by Jay Packaging Group as a manager since 2016. He was a sports enthusiast with a passion for basketball, coaching and playing from his childhood up until his passing. He was a man of many skills including carpentry, woodworking, and home improvements.
He was the loving and devoted father to his children Kerri, Stephen R. Jr, Matthew, Kaitlyn, Shannon, Madison, and Bella; grandfather of seven and two on the way; brother of George C. Jr., James, Thomas, Edward, Alan, and fraternal twin brother of Mark Hathaway, Linda Smith, Barbara Yelland, Dianne Massoyan and Colleen Wilmot and uncle to several nieces and nephews.
His funeral will be held Friday at 9:00 AM from the ROMANO FUNERAL HOME, 627 Union Avenue, Providence followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 AM in St. Bartholomew Church, 297 Laurel Hill Avenue, Providence. Burial will be private. VISITATION THURSDAY 4-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Stephen's memory to the St. Bartholomew Memorial Fund. www.romanofuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 29, 2020