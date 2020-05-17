|
|
SOLINGER, STEPHEN RICHARD,
78, born in Providence, died on May 11, 2020. Beloved son of Joseph and Sally (Haft) Solinger; Brother of Jeffrey Solinger (Paula), Kohler, WI; Uncle of Dr. Stephanie Solinger (Marijan Kostrun), Rowley, MA; and Great Uncle to Daniel and Tomislav Kostrun.
Stephen reached his fullest potential through the love and support of family, friends and most notably, the developmental programs and residential care provided by the John E. Fogarty Center founded in 1952.
Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, his funeral services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Sugarman-Sinai Memorial Chapel, Providence, RI.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Fogarty Center in memory of Stephen Solinger; John E. Fogarty Center, 220 Woonasquatucket Ave., N. Providence, RI 02911.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 17, 2020