Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sugarman Sinai Memorial Chapel
458 Hope Street
Providence, RI 02906
(401) 331-8094
Resources
More Obituaries for Stephen Solinger
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Stephen Richard Solinger

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Stephen Richard Solinger Obituary
SOLINGER, STEPHEN RICHARD,
78, born in Providence, died on May 11, 2020. Beloved son of Joseph and Sally (Haft) Solinger; Brother of Jeffrey Solinger (Paula), Kohler, WI; Uncle of Dr. Stephanie Solinger (Marijan Kostrun), Rowley, MA; and Great Uncle to Daniel and Tomislav Kostrun.
Stephen reached his fullest potential through the love and support of family, friends and most notably, the developmental programs and residential care provided by the John E. Fogarty Center founded in 1952.
Due to current restrictions on public gatherings, his funeral services will be private. Arrangements are in the care of Sugarman-Sinai Memorial Chapel, Providence, RI.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Fogarty Center in memory of Stephen Solinger; John E. Fogarty Center, 220 Woonasquatucket Ave., N. Providence, RI 02911.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 17, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Stephen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Sugarman Sinai Memorial Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -