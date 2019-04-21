|
|
DWELLY, STEPHEN THOMAS
51, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, April 12, 2019. He was the beloved son of William E. and M. Linda (Wright) Dwellly. Besides his parents he is survived by his brother Scott D. Dwelly and his wife Katie; his niece Elizabeth; his nephew Dillon; his uncle Donald Dwelly and his wife Marie; his great-aunt Martha Frost and several cousins. A memorial service will be held Tuesday, April 23, at 2pm in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield. Burial will follow in Riverside Cemetery, Wakefield. For full obituary, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 21, 2019