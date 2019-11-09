|
Biello, Stephen W.
Stephen W. Biello, 73, of Newport, RI died Thursday, November 7, 2019 at Newport Hospital. Steve worked for Veterans Administration of RI. He helped countless Aquidneck Island and RI veterans and their families get the relief, benefits and respect they deserved. He retired from the V.A. after over 30 years of stellar service.
Survived by his sister Lia Biello (Todd) and his brother David Biello (Stephanie), nephew David Biello Jr. (Helen) and his nieces Andraea & Hannah Biello.
Visiting hours Monday, November 11 from 4-7 pm in the O'Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. Burial will be private.
For the full obituary, please visit www.oneillhayes.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from Nov. 9 to Nov. 10, 2019