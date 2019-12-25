|
HIGGINS, STEPHEN W., JR.
90, of Josal Drive, Barrington, died peacefully on December 21, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of Violet M. (Longo) Higgins.
Born in Pawtucket, a son of the late Stephen W. and Loretta (Gray) Higgins, he lived in Barrington for 62 years.
Mr. Higgins was the Chief of the Division of Agriculture & Marketing of the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management for 40 years before retiring in 1986. Stephen was a communicant of Holy Angels Church. He was a member of the Riverside Bishop Hickey Knights of Columbus, Bristol Elks Club and the Montaup Country Club. He enjoyed golfing and playing cards.
Mr. Higgins was a United States Army Veteran serving during the Korean Conflict.
Besides his wife of 64 years, he is survived by three sons, Stephen J. Higgins and his wife Mary Ann of Bristol, Kevin M. Higgins and his wife Mary Jane of Swansea, MA and Michael J. Higgins and his wife Anne Marie of Bristol; a brother, John Clark Higgins of Greenville; seven grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
His funeral will be held on Friday December 27, 2019 from the W. RAYMOND WATSON FUNERAL HOME, 350 Willett Avenue, Riverside at 8:45 a.m. with a Mass of Christian Burial in Holy Angels Church, Maple Avenue, Barrington at 10 a.m. Burial with Military Honors will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery.
Calling hours are Thursday 5-7 p.m. Flowers are respectfully omitted. Contributions in Stephen's memory to The of RI, 245 Waterman Street, Suite #306, Providence, RI, 02906 would be deeply appreciated. For online condolences please visit wrwatsonfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 25, 2019