Wiener, Stephen
Stephen N. Wiener, beloved husband, father and grandfather, and a leading physician in the field of nuclear medicine, passed away on August 2. He was born on February 26, 1927 in Providence, son of Henry Wiener and Mildred Woolf, and grandson of Isaac and Betty Woolf. He attended Hope High School and Brown University, graduating Phi Beta Kappa from Brown in 1949. Dr. Wiener earned his medical degree at Hahnemann Medical College of Philadelphia in 1953. During a 44-year career (1953-1997) at Mt. Sinai Hospital in Cleveland, Ohio, Dr. Wiener served as Director of the Department of Radiology, Chairman of the Medical Advisory Board, President of the Cleveland Radiological Society, a Clinical Professor at Case Western Reserve University, and as an Examiner, Nuclear Radiology, for the American Board of Radiology. He published numerous articles in medical and technical journals in the fields of nuclear medicine, ultrasound, computed tomography and MRI. Dr. Wiener was an excellent pianist and avid tennis and pickleball player, and helped establish pickleball courts at Westminster Shores in St. Petersburg, Florida, to which he and his wife of 67 years moved in 2014 after residing for several years in Treasure Island, FL. His sense of humor and integrity were gifts to all who knew him, and his caring spirit will be greatly missed. Dr. Wiener is survived by his wife, June; sons Clifford (Cleveland, OH) and Andrew (Oakland, CA); grandchildren Claire and Evan; and brother, Howard (La Jolla, CA). Dr. Wiener requested that no services be held and that any contributions be made to the Stephen N. Wiener Family Scholarship Fund at Brown University.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 11, 2019