Agresti, Steve
Steven J. Agresti went home on December 9, 2019. Born in Bronx, NY February 28, 1948 to Camille & Augustine Agresti. He relocated to RI after his service in the Army.
He was a devoted & loving husband of 33 years to Wanda (Phillips) Agresti, father to Sheri Agresti Williams & her husband John of NY, and Ashlee Powers Gaudreau & her husband Chris of RI. Grandfather to John Matthew, Mary, Joshua, Gracie & Alijah, all of NY & Raygan Barrera of Fl, Chris Gaudreau Jr., Ashlynn Poulin, Madison Gaudreau, & Paisley Gaudreau of RI. Great grandfather to Leo Williams & Ivy Williams of NY. Loving brother to Helene Agresti Ehrke & her husband Dennis of NJ, and godfather to Nicole Synan of NY. Loving brother in law to Margo Leoni Atkinson and her husband Scott of MA. and Danielle Leoni Barbusci and her husband Tommy of RI. Loving uncle to many nieces and nephews.
Steve served in the Army as an MP, the RI Air National Guard Reserves and went on to serve as a Police Officer, CSI Investigator and Prosecutor for the Cranston, RI Police Department until his retirement in 1990.
He was very involved in the Sebastian, FL community in which he lived in for the past 20 years. He was a proud member of the Cranston Police Retirees Assoc. and was a long-time member of the Italian American Club of Sebastian, the VFW Post 10210, Frat. Order of the Orioles, & Frat. Order of the Eagles.
He will be greatly missed by all those that knew him.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Italian American Club of Sebastian on Saturday, December 28th, 2019 at 1pm with Military Honors at 3pm. A Celebration of Life in RI will be held at a later date.
www.seawindsfh.com/obituary/steven-agresti
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 15, 2019