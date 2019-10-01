|
KING, STEVEN A.
60, of Lincoln died suddenly, Sept. 17th, at home. Born in Providence he was the son of the late William T. and Helen (Smick) King he lived in Lincoln for the last 10 years.
Steve was active with the Providence Rescue Mission and worked there as a social worker until retiring. Prior to that he worked as an environmental scientist in Alaska for many years.
He was a graduate of Moses Brown in Providence and attended Ft. Lewis college in Durango, CO.
Steve was a great friend and family member. He will be missed.
He leaves a brother: Philip King of Golden, CO., and 4 Nieces: Kate & Nell Guilbault and Cameron and Roslynn King. He was the brother of the late Zoeann King.
A memorial gathering will be held on Sunday October 6th from 1 to 4pm, with a service at 3pm, in the Monahan Drabble Sherman Funeral Home 230 Waterman St., Providence, RI. Donations in his memory may be made to the Audubon Society of Rhode Island, https://asri.org/donate-membership/donation-form.html. Condolences may be left at monahandrabblesherman.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 1, 2019