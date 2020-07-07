MATTHEWS, STEVEN C.
passed away on his 76th birthday July 4, 2020. He was the husband of Paula M. (Bouchard) Matthews. Born in Pawtucket, he was the son of the late Arthur and Rita (Chartier) Matthews. Mr. Matthews was an electronics engineer for many years before retiring. Steven was raised in Pawtucket and lived in South Attleboro for many years.
Besides his wife, he is survived by his daughters Michelle L. Izzard of Greenville and Marcia L. Durocher of Coventry. He was the grandfather of Kyle Pianka, Cori Pianka and Ryan Durocher. His funeral and burial will be private. For Obituary and Online Condolences visit, TuckerQuinnFuneralChapel.com