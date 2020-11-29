Casinelli, Steven
67, of Fort Lauderdale, Fl passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 26, 2020 at the Vistas on the Trail, East Greenwich surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Providence, a son of the late Alfred and Tosca (Panciocco) Casinelli. Mr. Casinelli graduated from Lasalle Academy and attended Providence College and played football for both. He was the CEO of Gennaro Inc. In addition to his success in the jewelry business he served on the board for St. Mary's Home for Children in Providence. He was passionate about boxing and always dreamed of opening a boxing school to train young athletes. Steven loved to travel and go on adventures, but his favorite place to be was his home in Ft. Lauderdale. Steven loved living life to the fullest and his humor and quick wit was contagious. He and his beloved friends adored each other and his family was everything to him.
Steven is survived by his former wife and mother of his children Beverly (Porcaro) Casinelli of North Kingstown, loving children; Stefanie C. Taylor of Providence, Beverly Casinelli and Michael both of North Kingstown; his dear siblings: Alfred Casinelli of NC, Tosca Casinelli of FL, and Dante Casinelli of East Greenwich; his cherished grandchildren: Zachary and Jaxson Taylor.
His funeral and burial will be private. Visiting hours and flowers are respectfully omitted in lieu of this please make a donation in Steven's name to Dana Farber. Visit NardolilloFH.com
