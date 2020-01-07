|
|
CIMORELLI, STEVEN
77, of North Providence, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on January 3, 2020. He is survived by the love of his life and best friend of 42 years, Anne Simonelli. Born in Somerville, MA, he was the son of the late Steven and Eleanor (DeVellis) Cimorelli.
Mr. Cimorelli owned Engineering & Design Associates and later Technical Temps, Inc. More recently, he was self-employed as a licensed constable. He loved golf, all New England sports and quality time with friends. Steve was best known as a consummate gentleman. His dapper dress, witty sense of humor and warm smile will be greatly missed.
In addition to Anne, he is survived by his devoted sister Elaine (Robert) Ritchie and a brother-in-law Frank (Maria) Simonelli. He was the loving uncle to 9 cherished nieces and nephews and 8 great-nieces and nephews.
Services are Thursday, January 9, 2020 at 9:00 am from A.A. Mariani & Son Funeral Home, 200 Hawkins St, Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. at St. Pius V Church, 55 Elmhurst Ave, Providence. Burial will follow at St. Ann's Cemetery, 73 Church St, Cranston. Visiting hours are Wednesday from 4:00-7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to .
Published in The Providence Journal on Jan. 7, 2020