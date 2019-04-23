|
|
TANNER, STEVEN CRAIG
52, of Coventry, on April 18, 2019. Steven is survived by his fiancée: Helen Lopes; his mother: Mildred G. (Moore) Tanner-Hoffman of Warwick; Helen's children and two siblings.
His Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at 11 AM in the Warwick Central Baptist Church, 3270 Post Road, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 from 4 PM – 7 PM. Burial will be private. www.murphyfuneralhomes.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 23, 2019