MELLO, STEVEN D.58, of Cranston, passed away on September 17, 2020, after a short illness. He is survived by his beloved children, Gabrielle and Joshua Mello of Fairhaven, MA, his sister, Beverly (Mello) Melfi of Cranston, and his brother, Jeffrey Mello of Brookline, MA. His service will be private, with a celebration of life to be held in the future. Please visit www.jwsfh.com to view obituary.