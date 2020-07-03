FENNESSY, STEVEN E.
64, of Providence, passed away Monday June 29, 2020 at home.
He was the beloved husband of Pasqualina "Patty" (Mosca) Fennessy.
Born in Providence he was the son of Raymond J. Fennessy Sr, of St. Petersburg, Fl and the late Claire M. (Godbout) Fennessy.
Steven was the owner of Ray's Cleaning Service.
Beside his wife and father, he was the devoted father of Steven J. Fennessy of Cranston and Stefanie Marie Fennessy of Providence; loving grandfather of Eliza and Steven for whom he cherished.
He was the dear brother of Raymond J. Fennessy Jr of Johnston and Lori A. Reamsnyder of Seminole, Fl. He is also survived by several loving nieces and nephews.
His funeral and burial will be private.
Visit NardolilloFH.com
for online condolences.