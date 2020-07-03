1/1
Steven E. Fennessy
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FENNESSY, STEVEN E.
64, of Providence, passed away Monday June 29, 2020 at home.
He was the beloved husband of Pasqualina "Patty" (Mosca) Fennessy.
Born in Providence he was the son of Raymond J. Fennessy Sr, of St. Petersburg, Fl and the late Claire M. (Godbout) Fennessy.
Steven was the owner of Ray's Cleaning Service.
Beside his wife and father, he was the devoted father of Steven J. Fennessy of Cranston and Stefanie Marie Fennessy of Providence; loving grandfather of Eliza and Steven for whom he cherished.
He was the dear brother of Raymond J. Fennessy Jr of Johnston and Lori A. Reamsnyder of Seminole, Fl. He is also survived by several loving nieces and nephews.
His funeral and burial will be private.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved