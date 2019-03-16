|
KILGORE, STEVEN E.
71, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Bethany Tucker. Born in South Kingstown, he was the son of the late Charles E. and Doris M. (Gavitt) Kilgore. Steven was a Sergeant in the US Army-101st Airborne (Screaming Eagles), and served his country for nineteen months in Vietnam from 1968 to 1970, and four years as an Honor Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. During his time in active duty, Steve was awarded two Purple Hearts, Two Bronze Star Medals - one with Valor, the Air Medal, the Army Commendation Medal and the Combat Infantrymen Bridge. He was a welding supervisor for Electric Boat, Quonset Point for 20 years. He was a truck driver and instructor for M.S. Carriers. He enjoyed NASCAR, restoring vintage Corvettes, and rooting for the Dallas Cowboys, but most of all spending time with his family. Besides his wife, he is survived by his loving children Melissa Kilgore and Steven Kilgore; grandchildren Dylan and Justin; siblings Katherine DeMello, Deborah Belknap, and Susan Kilgore. He was predeceased by his sister Robin Kilgore. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 4-7pm in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield. Burial with military honors will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 2pm in New Fernwood Cemetery, Kingston. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 16, 2019