Home

POWERED BY

Services
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
(401) 783-7271
Calling hours
Monday, Mar. 18, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
88 Columbia Street
Wakefield, RI 02879
View Map
Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
New Fernwood Cemetery
Kingston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Kilgore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven E. Kilgore

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Steven E. Kilgore Obituary
KILGORE, STEVEN E.
71, passed away on Wednesday, March 13, 2019. He was the beloved husband of Bethany Tucker. Born in South Kingstown, he was the son of the late Charles E. and Doris M. (Gavitt) Kilgore. Steven was a Sergeant in the US Army-101st Airborne (Screaming Eagles), and served his country for nineteen months in Vietnam from 1968 to 1970, and four years as an Honor Guard at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at Arlington National Cemetery. During his time in active duty, Steve was awarded two Purple Hearts, Two Bronze Star Medals - one with Valor, the Air Medal, the Army Commendation Medal and the Combat Infantrymen Bridge. He was a welding supervisor for Electric Boat, Quonset Point for 20 years. He was a truck driver and instructor for M.S. Carriers. He enjoyed NASCAR, restoring vintage Corvettes, and rooting for the Dallas Cowboys, but most of all spending time with his family. Besides his wife, he is survived by his loving children Melissa Kilgore and Steven Kilgore; grandchildren Dylan and Justin; siblings Katherine DeMello, Deborah Belknap, and Susan Kilgore. He was predeceased by his sister Robin Kilgore. Visiting hours will be held on Monday, March 18, 2019 from 4-7pm in Avery-Storti Funeral Home, 88 Columbia St, Wakefield. Burial with military honors will be held on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at 2pm in New Fernwood Cemetery, Kingston. For guest book and condolences, averystortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Avery-Storti Funeral Home - Wakefield
Download Now