My childhood friend, my former spouse, my neighbor and friend. Glad you were part of my life, blessed to know you are saved, baptized in the holy spirit and reining with out Lord jesus. Thank you for being in my life , and part of my family. This is tradgic news and ill miss you. So glad we put our differences aside and remained friendly. Thanks for the things in life you taught me. From how to change a sink trap, to how to plant tomatoes.Peace , my friend. Thank you for everything God bless you always

Sandie

Spouse