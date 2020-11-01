1/1
Steven F. Ricci
RICCI, STEVEN F.
58, of Providence, passed away at home on Thursday, October 29, 2020. Born in Providence, he was the son of the late Armando and Marie (Simeone) Ricci.
Steve worked for Woods Heating & Oil where he took pride in his work and enjoyed working with the customers and his co-workers.
Steven was always available to help his family and friends and will be missed. He was an avid gardener and was especially proud of his fig trees. He also enjoyed cooking.
He is survived by his loving family: his brother, Domenic Ricci and his wife Joan; his sister, Dolores Ricci-Norcott and her husband Joseph; his nieces Dana Barrett and Karen Siciliano and his nephews David Norcott, Daniel Norcott and Thomas Ricci.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Tuesday, November 3, 2020 at 10 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Church, 179 Academy Ave., Providence. Burial will be private. COVID-19 restrictions, including social distancing and face coverings must be observed. Donations in Steve's memory may be made to St. Anthony Church, 128 Greene Street, Woonsocket, RI 02895. maceroni.com

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
3
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
Funeral services provided by
Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
(401) 353-2400
October 31, 2020
My childhood friend, my former spouse, my neighbor and friend. Glad you were part of my life, blessed to know you are saved, baptized in the holy spirit and reining with out Lord jesus. Thank you for being in my life , and part of my family. This is tradgic news and ill miss you. So glad we put our differences aside and remained friendly. Thanks for the things in life you taught me. From how to change a sink trap, to how to plant tomatoes.Peace , my friend. Thank you for everything God bless you always
Sandie
Spouse
October 31, 2020
Very sorry for the loss. This is very sad news.
Tammy O.
Acquaintance
