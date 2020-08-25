CONNOR, STEVEN G.
41, of Scituate, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020. He was born in Warwick, RI; a beloved son of Ralph L. and Doris A. (Benson) Connor. Steven graduated from the University of Rhode Island with a Bachelor's degree in Science, and prior to that, he graduated from Bishop Hendricken H.S. Steven was a Civil Engineer.
Steven enjoyed being with his family and friends, working out and being by the ocean. He was loved by all.
He was the dear brother of: Jacqueline L. (Connor) Fein and her husband Daniel of Florida; and Ralph J. Connor and his wife Emmalie of Massachusetts. He was also the cherished uncle of: George, Louisa and Harry Fein; and Samuel and Arlee Connor.
His funeral service will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Bishop Hendricken at www.hendricken.com
