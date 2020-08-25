1/1
Steven G. Connor
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Steven's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
CONNOR, STEVEN G.
41, of Scituate, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020. He was born in Warwick, RI; a beloved son of Ralph L. and Doris A. (Benson) Connor. Steven graduated from the University of Rhode Island with a Bachelor's degree in Science, and prior to that, he graduated from Bishop Hendricken H.S. Steven was a Civil Engineer.
Steven enjoyed being with his family and friends, working out and being by the ocean. He was loved by all.
He was the dear brother of: Jacqueline L. (Connor) Fein and her husband Daniel of Florida; and Ralph J. Connor and his wife Emmalie of Massachusetts. He was also the cherished uncle of: George, Louisa and Harry Fein; and Samuel and Arlee Connor.
His funeral service will be private. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to Bishop Hendricken at www.hendricken.com
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 25, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved