ROBERTS, STEVEN J.
Ft. Myers, Fl
70, formerly of Providence, RI, passed away on July 23,2020.
At this time, family and friends are asked to remember Steven in your prayers, in your love, in your laughter. All who loved Steven will be invited to a Celebration of Life for him in Rhode Island at some time in the future. To read his complete obituary and to leave your memories of Steven and words of condolences, family and friends are encouraged to do so online at www.nardolillofh.com
