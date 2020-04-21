The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Spina
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven L. Spina


1969 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven L. Spina Obituary
SPINA, STEVEN L.
50, of Cranston, died unexpectedly on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Born in Providence on September 20, 1969, he was the beloved son of Louis and Elvira (Picucci) Spina and was the dear brother of Cheryl Bowry and her husband James of Cranston.
Steven was a graduate of LaSalle Academy and R.I. College. He worked for the Veterans Administration the past 25 years. He was an avid sports and music fan.
His funeral arrangements will be private.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 21, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now