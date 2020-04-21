|
SPINA, STEVEN L.
50, of Cranston, died unexpectedly on Thursday, April 16, 2020. Born in Providence on September 20, 1969, he was the beloved son of Louis and Elvira (Picucci) Spina and was the dear brother of Cheryl Bowry and her husband James of Cranston.
Steven was a graduate of LaSalle Academy and R.I. College. He worked for the Veterans Administration the past 25 years. He was an avid sports and music fan.
His funeral arrangements will be private.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 21, 2020