DEVONIS, STEVEN NICHOLAS
61, of Providence, passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020 at Summit Commons, Providence. He was the beloved husband of Judy (Cicerone) Devonis. Born in Pawtucket, he was a son of the late Nicholas and Corita "Laura" (Gentile) Devonis.
Besides his wife Judy, he is survived by his loving children, Nicholas A. Devonis, his wife Christina and their son Cameron of Weymouth, MA, and Amanda Devonis of Cranston. He was the dear brother of the late Richard Gentile and John Giacobone.
His funeral services were private. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 9, 2020