|
|
ST.ONGE, STEVEN RICHARD
Steven Richard St.Onge, 63, of Warwick died Thursday, February 6, 2020. He was the beloved husband of nine years to Kevin J. Bettez and partner of the late Michael Erban.
Born in Pawtucket, he was one of eleven children of the late Roger B. and Clara Mae (Inscore) St.Onge.
Steven was employed as a Supervisor in Quality Control at Leach & Garner in Attleboro and later was employed at A.C. Technology in Uxbridge, retiring due to illness.
Steven enjoyed the Arts, reading, caring for cats and dogs and surfing the internet.
In addition to his beloved husband, Steven is survived by two sons: Jeremy S. St.Onge and Alex Fernandes, both of Danielson, CT; two brothers: Roger Inscore of Exeter and Edward J. St.Onge of Barrington; six sisters: Constance Ann Howe of Marlboro, MA, Donna M. LaPorte of Attleboro, Tina L. Guerrero of No. Providence, Caron Robideau and Ann Marie St.Onge, both of Warwick and Deneene C. Heroux of South Carolina; three grandchildren; one great-grandchild; and several nieces and nephews.
He was the brother of the late Allan B. St.Onge and Daniel St. Onge.
His Funeral will be held on Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at 9 AM from THE URQUHART-MURPHY FUNERAL HOME, 800 Greenwich Avenue, Warwick. Followed by a Funeral Service at 10 AM in the Pilgrim Lutheran Church, 1817 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Monday, February 10, 2020 from 4 PM – 7 PM. Burial will take place in All Saint's Cemetery, Warwick.
Flowers are welcome or gifts in his memory may be made to ALS Association Rhode Island Chapter, 2374 Post Road # 103, Warwick, RI 02886 or at www.webri.alsa.org.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 9, 2020