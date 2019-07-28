Home

Steven S. Rabb


1939 - 2019
Steven S. Rabb of Boca Raton, Florida passed away at the age of 80. Steven was born in Providence, Rhode Island. He graduated Pawtucket West High school class of 1957. Steven attended Embry Riddle Aeronautical Institute. He had been involved in the avation industry for 52 years. Steven received the Wright Brothers Masters Pilot Award for donating his time, talent and energy to various foundations to preserve and fly aircraft for the purpose of honoring the memory and sacrifices made by thousands of aircrew during WWII. Through his dedication and effort he played and important part in keeping the history alive. Steven was retired from Northwrst Airlines. He left behind a wife, daughter and two grandchildren.
Published in The Providence Journal on July 28, 2019
