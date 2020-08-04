1/1
Steven T. Smith
SMITH, STEVEN T.
53, of Owl Court, Cranston, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Providence, he was the devoted son of Mary-Lou (Smith) Smith of Cranston and the late James R. Smith.
Steven was the owner of United Mechanical, Inc. and S.T. Smith Plumbing & Heating Co. He enjoyed boating and fishing; and was an avid Patriots fan.
Besides his mother, Steven was the cherished father of Adrianna B. Smith and Steven T. Smith, Jr., both of Coventry; loving companion of Kimberly A. Riggs of Cranston for 13 years; and former husband of Kristen L. (Zampa) Smith of Coventry. Steven also leaves his loving dogs Suki, Maya and Brady.
Visiting hours are Thursday, August 6th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Nardolillo Funeral Home & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston. (Social distancing and masks are required). Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Rhode Island SPCA, 186 Amaral St., Riverside, RI 02915.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 4, 2020.
