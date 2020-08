SMITH, STEVEN T.53, of Owl Court, Cranston, passed away on Thursday, July 30, 2020 at home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Providence, he was the devoted son of Mary-Lou (Smith) Smith of Cranston and the late James R. Smith.Steven was the owner of United Mechanical, Inc. and S.T. Smith Plumbing & Heating Co. He enjoyed boating and fishing; and was an avid Patriots fan.Besides his mother, Steven was the cherished father of Adrianna B. Smith and Steven T. Smith, Jr., both of Coventry; loving companion of Kimberly A. Riggs of Cranston for 13 years; and former husband of Kristen L. (Zampa) Smith of Coventry. Steven also leaves his loving dogs Suki, Maya and Brady.Visiting hours are Thursday, August 6th from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the Nardolillo Funeral Home & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston. (Social distancing and masks are required). Burial will be private.In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Rhode Island SPCA, 186 Amaral St., Riverside, RI 02915.Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.