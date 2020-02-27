|
|
GREGSON, STEVEN W.
64, passed away February 24, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Ann Marie (Cahill) Gregson; daughters, Katie Simitoski (Michael) and Jennifer Gregson; and grandsons, Eric and Andrew.
A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, February 29th at Noon at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. Visitation prior to the service 10:00am to 12:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to either Lifespan Cancer Institute at the Miriam Hospital: https://giving.lifespan.org/Support-Lifespan-Foundation or Hope Health 1085 N. Main St., Providence, RI 02904. Visit hillfuneralhome.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 27, 2020