Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
(401) 884-9222
For more information about
Steven Gregson
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
12:00 PM
Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
822 MAIN ST
East Greenwich, RI 02818
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Steven Gregson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steven W. Gregson

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steven W. Gregson Obituary
GREGSON, STEVEN W.
64, passed away February 24, 2020. He is survived by his wife, Ann Marie (Cahill) Gregson; daughters, Katie Simitoski (Michael) and Jennifer Gregson; and grandsons, Eric and Andrew.
A celebration of his life will be held Saturday, February 29th at Noon at the Hill Funeral Home, 822 Main St., East Greenwich. Visitation prior to the service 10:00am to 12:00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory may be made to either Lifespan Cancer Institute at the Miriam Hospital: https://giving.lifespan.org/Support-Lifespan-Foundation or Hope Health 1085 N. Main St., Providence, RI 02904. Visit hillfuneralhome.com for complete obituary.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Steven's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Hill Funeral Home - EAST GREENWICH
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -