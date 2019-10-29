|
KILSEY, STEVEN W.
67, passed away peacefully at his home on October 28th, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. Steven was born July 10th, 1952 in Pawtucket, RI and was a resident of Lincoln for the past 36 years. He was the beloved husband of Patricia (Gorab) Kilsey, his wife of 44 years. Steven was the son of the late George and Alice (Peters) Kilsey.
For the past 19 years, Steven taught in the Central Falls, Lincoln, and Providence School systems, most recently at Central High School. Prior to teaching, Steven owned multiple video stores, operated a limousine company, and was the catering director at Bryant University. Steve began his career in the family business and was proudly an owner of Chuck Wagon Catering, which was founded by his father in 1946.
He was a devoted member of St. Mary Antiochian Orthodox Church, dedicating countless hours of service to the parish, including Sunday School Superintendent, Parish Council Chairperson, and Bazaar Chairperson.
Besides his beloved wife, he is survived by his five loving children. His two daughters, Melissa and Melanie and her husband Patrick, his son Steven and his wife Missy. Steve is, and always will be, Jiddo to his grandson Benjamin, his granddaughter Esma, and his expected grandson due in April. Steve was a father figure for many others. He also leaves behind his brothers Amen, Frederick, and Jeffrey; his sister Joyce; his brother and sister-in-law Joseph and Marlene Samra, as well as several nephews, nieces and cousins. He was predeceased by his sisters-in-law, Jacqueline Gorab and Michelle Kilsey. Steve was truly a generous family man, full of life, kindness, compassion, and a positive spirit.
His funeral will be held Thursday, October 31 at 10 A.M. in St. Mary Antiochian Orthodox Church, 249 High Street, Pawtucket. His burial will be in Resurrection Cemetery, Cumberland. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at Bellows Funeral Chapel, 160 River Road, Lincoln Wednesday 3-7 P.M. In memory of Steve, contributions to St. Mary Antiochian Orthodox Church, 249 High Street, Pawtucket, RI 02860 would be appreciated. For Directions and Guest Book, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 29, 2019