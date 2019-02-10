|
|
GRESIO, SUE M. (ERP)
age 94, passed away Monday, February 4, 2019 with her daughter by her side. She was the loving wife of the late Richard Gresio.
Born in North Little Rock, Arkansas, she was the daughter of the late Thomas Virgil and Helen (Cauthron) Erp.
Mrs. Gresio was a graduate of Johns Hopkins School of Nursing and was a registered nurse. She was also the owner of Once Over Lightly Consignment Shop in Warren for many years.
She is survived by: her children, Karen Johnson of North Kingstown and Jeffrey Gresio of Wasilla, Alaska; two grandsons, Anders Johnson and his wife Cassandra of New Richmond, Wisconsin and Graham Johnson and his wife Micha, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin; six great granddaughters, Gabriella, Sophia, Isabelle, Scarlet, Victoria and Sutton.
She was the sister of the late Donna Comstock, Hazel Erp and John Erp.
Relatives and friends are invited to her funeral service on Tuesday, February 12, 2019 at 10:00 am in the Wilbur-Romano Funeral Home, 615 Main St., Warren. Visiting hours, Monday 4:00 to 7:00 pm. Burial in Warren South Burial Ground.
Contributions in her honor may be made to St. Jude's Children Hospital, 292 Danny Thomas Pl. Memphis, TN 38105
For tributes or directions, www.wilbur-romano.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 10, 2019