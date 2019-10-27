|
Asadoorian, Suran 94
Passed away on Thursday October 17th surrounded by his loving family. Suran was born in Providence residing in Florida formerly of West Kingston. He was the beloved husband of Felicia "Phyllis" (D'Elia) Asadoorian.
Suran was the son of the late Nashan and Nivart (Tepekian) Asadoorian-Kooloian.
Suran was a veteran of the US Navy, an avid reader who also enjoyed watching tennis and loved tending to his beautiful garden.
He is survived by his loving daughters Eileen Smith and husband George of North Providence, Joan DiOrio and late husband Russell of Florida, Nancy Cotroneo and husband Stephen of Florida. He was the cherished grandfather of George Smith Jr. and wife Jennifer, Kim Cariglio and late husband Matt, Michael Smith and wife Ana. He also leaves his great grandchildren Kennedy and Karington Smith, Ella and Nicholas Cariglio, Abby Smith. Suran is survived by his step daughter Donna Sormanti-Saglia and husband Dean and late stepson Steven Sormanti and their children Deanna Johnson (Allen) Dean Saglia (Shannon) Damian Sormanti. He is also survived by many step great grandchildren.
Suran was the dear brother of the late Sarkis Asadoorian, Roxy Fiyod and Ben Kooloian. He also leaves many nieces and nephews.
Burial will be private.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 27, 2019