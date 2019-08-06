|
|
SEMONIAN, SUREN A.
92, of Sauga Avenue, "Shore Acres", North Kingstown, peacefully passed away on Sunday, August 4, 2019, while surrounded by his wife, Carole M. (Messerlian) Semonian, and his loving family.
Suren was born in 1927, in Brighton, MA and was the son of the late Leon A. and Veron (Agojian) Semonian. He grew up in Watertown, and graduated from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1950, with a Bachelors of Science degree in Chemical Engineering. He was a U.S. Army veteran, and spent 37 years as an engineering manager at Uniroyal Chemical Corporation, which gave him the opportunity to travel around the world, before retiring in 1989.
After retiring and moving to RI, Suren was a devoted member of Sts. Sahag and Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church, where he served as a member of the Parish Council and was also a member of the Knights of Vartan. He had a passion for gardening, and was involved for many years in the U.R.I. Master Gardener program.
In addition to Carole, his loving wife of 57 years, Suren is survived by his son, Paul, of Boston, his daughter, Nancy Day and her husband John, of Duxbury, MA, his five adoring grandchildren Cole, Ella, Brooke, Melanie, and Jack, and his brother Leon Semonian, of Newton, MA. He was pre-deceased by his brother, Robert Semonian, and sister Grace Ahmadjian.
His Funeral Service to which relatives and friends are invited will be held on Thursday, August 8th at 11 a.m. in Sts. Sahag & Mesrob Armenian Apostolic Church, 70 Jefferson St., Providence, followed by burial with military honors at Swan Point Cemetery, Providence. VISITING HOURS are Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: SOAR (Society for Orphaned Armenian Relief), 150 N Radnor Chester Rd.- Suite F200, Radnor. PA 19087 or Sts. Sahag & Mesrob Church, 70 Jefferson St., Providence, RI 02908.
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 6, 2019