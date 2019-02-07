The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 8, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
8:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Cranston, RI
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Martino
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan A. Martino

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Susan A. Martino Obituary
MARTINO, SUSAN A.
64, of North Providence, passed away in her home on Monday, February 4, 2019. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Ann (Turchetta) Martino. Susan is survived by her loving daughter Kristen Martino and her companion Michael Mooney. She was the sister of Salvatore Martino and Valerie Martino-Sepe and her husband Cranston Democratic City Chair Michael J Sepe and the late Joseph, Steven and David Martino. She also leaves behind many nieces and nephews.
Her funeral will be held on Saturday, at 8:00 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 9:00 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. VISITING HOURS: Friday from 4:00-7:00 p.m. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Download Now