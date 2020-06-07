Susan B. Glasheen
Glasheen, Susan B.
Susan B. Glasheen, 81, died on May 22, 2020, in Gainesville, Florida. A lifelong lover of art and politics, Susan was the backbone of her family, an education curator at the RISD Museum and a docent at the Newport mansions.
For details, see Legacy.com.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

June 4, 2020
I first met Susan when I was in her class to become a RISD museum docent. She was the most amazing, engaging educator teaching us
methodology of giving tours. Years later I went to work at Preservation Society of Newport County where Susan went after her retirement.
The public were delighted with her knowledge presented in a lively entertaining manner.
Susan will be remember fondly by me. My sincerest condolences to her family and friends.
Marry Gormally
Acquaintance
June 2, 2020
To John and family,
So sorry for your loss.
Tonia Werner MD
June 1, 2020
Sue was a lovely woman who was very smart and hard working. I took her docent class at RISD and did many tours under her guidance. She always made me feel a part of the department and it was easy to talk to her. My deepest sympathy to the family for your loss.
Fran Gorman
Coworker
June 1, 2020
Sue Glasheen! Love you and please keep looking out for us! Warm thoughts to the family and friends of such a great spirit!!
Jonny Skye
June 1, 2020
I was a RISD docent who remembers fondly Sues convictions about our world, good food, and making our docent lives richer for having been led by her. Her commitment to underserved was relentless and I enjoyed working with her and these visitors.
Jane Taylor
Student
