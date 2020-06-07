I first met Susan when I was in her class to become a RISD museum docent. She was the most amazing, engaging educator teaching us
methodology of giving tours. Years later I went to work at Preservation Society of Newport County where Susan went after her retirement.
The public were delighted with her knowledge presented in a lively entertaining manner.
Susan will be remember fondly by me. My sincerest condolences to her family and friends.
Glasheen, Susan B.
Susan B. Glasheen, 81, died on May 22, 2020, in Gainesville, Florida. A lifelong lover of art and politics, Susan was the backbone of her family, an education curator at the RISD Museum and a docent at the Newport mansions.
For details, see Legacy.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.