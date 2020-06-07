I first met Susan when I was in her class to become a RISD museum docent. She was the most amazing, engaging educator teaching us

methodology of giving tours. Years later I went to work at Preservation Society of Newport County where Susan went after her retirement.

The public were delighted with her knowledge presented in a lively entertaining manner.

Susan will be remember fondly by me. My sincerest condolences to her family and friends.

Marry Gormally

Acquaintance