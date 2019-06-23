The Providence Journal Obituaries
|
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Visitation
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Funeral
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Jun. 24, 2019
11:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
239 Regent Avenue
Providence , RI
View Map
CAPRARA, SUSAN
Died peacefully on Thursday, June 20, 2019 at Cedar Crest Nursing Centre in Cranston. Susan was born in Providence and was a twin daughter of the late Vincenzo and Angela (Peluso) Caprara. She resided in Cranston and was a communicant of the Blessed Sacrament Church in Providence. Susan was a graduate of Central High School and the former Johnson and Wales Business School. She worked for I.C.I. Organics, Hospital Trust Bank and Brown University. Susan is survived by several nieces and a nephew, along with many great nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Joseph Caprara, Filomena Picciano, Marie Corsini and her beloved twin sister, Marion C. Croce.
Her funeral will be held from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Avenue, Cranston on Monday at 10 a.m., followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at Blessed Sacrament Church, 239 Regent Avenue, Providence at 11 a.m. Visiting hours are on Monday MORNING from 9-10 a.m. Burial will take place in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 23, 2019
