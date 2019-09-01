Home

Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home
230 Waterman St
Providence, RI 02906
(401) 331-4592
Memorial service
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
11:00 AM
Olde Buttonwoods Chapel
311 Buttonwoods Ave
Warwick, RI
Susan E. Warren


1941 - 2019
Susan E. Warren Obituary
WARREN, SUSAN E.
It is with sad hearts that we announce the passing of Susan Elsbree Warren on July 23, 2019. Susan was born in Providence, RI, joining brothers Andrew and Eugene, to Shirley Sweet Elsbree and Bertha Randall Elsbree on March 22, 1941.
Susan grew up in Providence and was graduated from the Wheeler School. She was happiest spending summers with her family at their summer home in Olde Buttonwoods. She was a lifelong member of St. Martin's Episcopal Church, baptized, married and an long time choir member.
Susan married Robert Warren, moved to Barrington where she raised their son, Robert (Bobby), Jr. After Robert passed away, Susan moved back to the family home in Buttonwoods, where she resided until last October.
She is best remembered as a very kind, sweet person who loved her son and treasured her cats. Susan will be greatly missed by her son, her brothers and their wives, nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on September 6th at 11am in the Chapel in Olde Buttonwoods. A small reception will follow the service. Donations in her memory may be made to the Olde Buttonwoods Chapel, 311 Buttonwoods Ave., Warwick, R.I. 02886. Condolences may be left at monahandrabblesherman.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 1, 2019
