|
|
MAYNARD, SUSAN ELIZABETH
Born in Pawtucket, Rhode Island on August 23, 1950, Susan Elizabeth Maynard passed away on November 26, 2019. Susan was predeceased by her husband David Israel Sepsenwol; her mother Albina Oswiak Maynard; her father Russell A. Maynard; her sister Deborah Maynard Lucid; and her beloved dog, Andy.
She attended Bryant University in Smithfield RI, and completed her bachelor's degree in psychology at Baruch College - City University of New York, in Manhattan.
Susan began her professional life working for many years in the airline industry as a flight attendant for Piedmont Airlines. Later on, she successfully transitioned into a career as a Human Resources generalist for the Bank of Montreal, while living in Toronto, Ontario, Canada. For the last several years of her career, she made the jump into non-for-profit public relations, working for a large metropolitan hospital system in Philadelphia, and finally at Brookdale Hospital Medical Center while residing in New Rochelle, New York, with her husband David Sepsenwol and their son, Benjamin. Susan found that she had a deep passion for decorating and took great pleasure in crafting a look, whether it involved matching color palettes and furniture design for a living room, planning elaborate gardens and landscaping, or even down to putting together the perfect floral arrangement for a dining room. She embarked on her interior design career, by first designing and decorating her family's country home in Sheffield, MA, and ultimately decorating several homes for clients all across the east coast, from Massachusetts to North Carolina. She and her husband retired from New York, and lived together in Southport, North Carolina for several years, where she was living just prior to her passing.
She is survived by her son, Benjamin Sepsenwol; her sister Melissa Léger (Stephen); her brother David Maynard and step-mother Penny Maynard; stepson Jonathan Sepsenwol (Karen); stepdaughter Susan Light; grandchildren Ella Light Rogers, Molly Sepsenwol, and Zoe Sepsenwol; brother-in-law Vincent Lucid; nephews Michael Lucid and Sam Léger; and nieces Madeleine Léger and Chelsea Maynard.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, December 12th at 2:30 PM at the Redwood Chapel in Swan Point Cemetery, 585 Blackstone Blvd Providence, RI. For information and condolences, www.sugarmansinai.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019