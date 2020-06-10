Susan (Aliferakis) Fidas
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Susan's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FIDAS, SUSAN (ALIFERAKIS)
78, of Coventry, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late James Aliferakis.
Susan worked at Fidas Family Restaurant in Providence for many years. She was an avid reader and enjoyed taking care of her family.
She leaves three children, James Fidas, Paraskevas "Perry" Fidas and Olga Denton, all of Coventry; two sisters Alexandra Vorias of ME, and Phyllis Gelsomino of Johnston; four grandchildren, Brian and Kayla Denton, Nathan and Rebecca DiLecce; and was the sister of the late William "Bill" Aliferakis and his wife Josephine of Cranston. She was the former wife of the late Arthur Fidas
Her Funeral Service will be held on Friday, June 12th at 10 a.m. in the CHURCH HALL of the Annunciation Parish, Oaklawn Ave., Cranston. Burial will be private. VISITING HOURS are Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston (Social distancing and masks required).
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Church of the Annunciation, 175 Oaklawn Ave., Cranston, RI 02920.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 10, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
11
Visitation
06:00 - 09:00 PM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
JUN
12
Funeral service
10:00 AM
CHURCH HALL of the Annunciation Parish
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved