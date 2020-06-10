FIDAS, SUSAN (ALIFERAKIS)
78, of Coventry, passed away Saturday, June 6, 2020. Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late James Aliferakis.
Susan worked at Fidas Family Restaurant in Providence for many years. She was an avid reader and enjoyed taking care of her family.
She leaves three children, James Fidas, Paraskevas "Perry" Fidas and Olga Denton, all of Coventry; two sisters Alexandra Vorias of ME, and Phyllis Gelsomino of Johnston; four grandchildren, Brian and Kayla Denton, Nathan and Rebecca DiLecce; and was the sister of the late William "Bill" Aliferakis and his wife Josephine of Cranston. She was the former wife of the late Arthur Fidas
Her Funeral Service will be held on Friday, June 12th at 10 a.m. in the CHURCH HALL of the Annunciation Parish, Oaklawn Ave., Cranston. Burial will be private. VISITING HOURS are Thursday from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston (Social distancing and masks required).
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to: Church of the Annunciation, 175 Oaklawn Ave., Cranston, RI 02920.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 10, 2020.