Sugarman Sinai Memorial Chapel
458 Hope Street
Providence, RI 02906
(401) 331-8094
Funeral service
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
10:00 AM
Temple Emanu-El
99 Taft Ave
Providence, RI
Shiva
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Late Residence
Shiva
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Late Residence
Shiva
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
The Late Residence
Shiva
Sunday, Mar. 1, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
The Late Residence
KAHN, SUSAN I.,
77, passed away Monday, February 24, 2020, after an almost two-year valiant battle with cancer. She was the beloved wife of Charles (Bud) Kahn, MD; they were married for almost 54 years. Born in Lynn, MA, she was the daughter of the late Samuel and Sara (Cohen) Segal.
Sue grew up in Lynn and Swampscott, MA, and received a BA from Boston University. She was an elementary school teacher as a young adult and then a devoted homemaker. Sue had been a President of the Parent's Association and a member of the board at The Wheeler School. She was very active in life at Temple Emanu-El in Providence, leading a number of beautification projects, studying with the woman's Torah study group, and contributing a number of art and religious items. She also served as a board member for the Jewish Federation of Rhode Island, the Women's Division of the Jewish Federation of Rhode Island, and the Women's Association of the Miriam Hospital. With her husband, she volunteered four times for month-long intervals at a pediatric clinic in Eldorat, Kenya. She and Bud loved to travel and visited all seven continents. She was also a duplicate bridge player and avid knitter and enjoyed doing needlepoint at the handicraft club.
Besides her husband, she is survived by her son Maxwell Kahn and his wife Deborah Weinswig; daughter Sheri Kahn; brother Jacob Segal; and grandchildren Ezra, Zahava, and Madeleine (Maddy).
Funeral services will be held Thursday, February 27, 2020, at 10:00 AM at Temple Emanu-El, 99 Taft Ave, Providence with burial to follow in the Pride of Lynn Cemetery, Lynn, MA. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Friends of Dana-Farber, Attn: Geoffrey Oxnard Research Dept., 450 Brookline Ave., SW120, Boston, MA 02215 or to Temple Emanu-El. Shiva will be held at her late residence Thursday 7-9 PM, Friday 2-4 PM, Saturday 7-9 PM, and Sunday 2-4 PM. For information and condolences, www.sugarmansinai.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
