D'AMICO, SUSAN J. (CULL),72, passed away August 19, 2020.Born in Providence, she was a daughter of the late Edward and Mary D. (King) Cull; beloved wife of James D'Amico; devoted mother of James D'Amico (NPFD Lt.) and Karen D'Amico and her fiancé Kyle Pariseau; sister of Dorothy Beach and the late Edward Cull.Upon her graduation from St. Xavier's Academy, Susan worked at the New England Telephone Company. Shortly thereafter, she worked at Hospital Trust, which later became Bank Boston, for many years. She retired from Providence College after working there for fifteen years as an accounts payable clerk. She enjoyed cooking, cross stitching, and spending time with her family.Funeral services will be private. Relatives and friends will be invited to attend a Memorial Service at a later date to be announced in the Church of the Presentation of the Blessed Virgin Mary, 1081 Mineral Spring Avenue, North Providence, due to the current COVID-19 restrictions. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be sent to St. Edwards Food and Wellness Center, 1001 Branch Avenue, Providence, RI 02904.