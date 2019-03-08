Home

Prata-Gallogly Funeral Home
78 Providence Street
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 821-6760
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
8:30 AM - 9:30 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Mar. 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Providence St
West Warwick, RI
Susan J. (Caldamone) Rossi


Susan J. (Caldamone) Rossi Obituary
ROSSI, SUSAN J., (CALDAMONE)
96, of West Warwick, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Brentwood Nursing Home.
She was the beloved wife of the late Lawrence J. Rossi and mother of Sandra J. Rossi.
Visitation will be held Monday, March 11, 2019 from 8:30-9:30 a.m. in the PRATA-GALLOGLY Funeral Home, 78 Providence Street, West Warwick followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in Sacred Heart Church, Providence St., West Warwick. Interment will be in St. Joseph Cemetery, West Greenwich. Complete obituary and condolences please visit: www.PrataGallogly.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 8, 2019
