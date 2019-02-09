|
|
BOURN, Susan Judson
of Narragansett, February 7, 2019, age 73. Loving mother of Timothy Bourn and his wife Courtney Dirksen of Arlington Heights, IL and Jonathan Bourn and his wife Karen of South Walpole, MA. Cherished grandmother of Ian, Andrew, Genevieve, Nathan, and Annalise. Sister of the late Harry Judson. Also survived by her nephew, Darryl Judson of Smithfield, RI. Relatives and friends are kindly invited to attend Susan's Life Celebration on Sunday from 12 to 4 PM in the James H. Delaney & Son Funeral Home, 48 Common St. Walpole, MA. A celebration of life will be held in Narragansett at a date and time to be announced. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to The University of Rhode Island Foundation, P.O. Box 1700, Kingston, RI 02881.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 9, 2019